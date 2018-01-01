Pinellas County family among 10 Americans killed in plane crash in Costa Rica

Two doctors from the Tampa Bay area and their two children were killed in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in Costa Rica, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Ten Americans and two Costa Rican pilots died in the fiery crash between San Juan and Punta Islita. The cause of the crash has not been determined, according to Bay News 9.
Mitchell and Leslie Weiss and their daughters, 19-year-old Hannah and 16-year-old Ari, were spending the holiday in Puerto Rico, and messages have already begun to flood the family’s social media pages. The family lived in Pinellas County.
