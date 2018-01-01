Twelve people were killed in a fiery plane crash in Costa Rica on New Year's Eve, including a Pinellas County family.
Twelve people were killed in a fiery plane crash in Costa Rica on New Year's Eve, including a Pinellas County family. Spectrum Bay News 9
Twelve people were killed in a fiery plane crash in Costa Rica on New Year's Eve, including a Pinellas County family. Spectrum Bay News 9

State

Pinellas County family among 10 Americans killed in plane crash in Costa Rica

Herald staff report

January 01, 2018 10:15 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Two doctors from the Tampa Bay area and their two children were killed in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in Costa Rica, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

Ten Americans and two Costa Rican pilots died in the fiery crash between San Juan and Punta Islita. The cause of the crash has not been determined, according to Bay News 9.

Mitchell and Leslie Weiss and their daughters, 19-year-old Hannah and 16-year-old Ari, were spending the holiday in Puerto Rico, and messages have already begun to flood the family’s social media pages. The family lived in Pinellas County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

    Remarkable video has emerged from Florida of a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows Ervin Maccarty stepping onto his boat with the shark hanging off his abdomen."He didn't get your penis, did he?" asks one onlooker at the beginning of the video.

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go
Aventura police hold press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall 0:56

Aventura police hold press conference after reports of a possible shooting at Aventura Mall
Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

View More Video