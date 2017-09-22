More Videos

    A stretch of Interstate 75 remains blocked Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caught fire in Pasco County. The semi was hauling a truckload of pumpkins.

Crash on first day of fall, complete with burning pumpkins, shuts down I-75

By Sara Nealeigh

September 22, 2017 10:46 AM

A portion of Interstate 75 in Pasco County is blocked Friday morning after a semi truck exploded, according to Bay News 9.

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, the semi truck struck a guard rail on southbound I-75 near State Road 52 in San Antonio and exploded, sparking a fire, according to Bay News 9. Crews worked for hours to extinguish the flames.

The semi truck was carrying a load pumpkins, which burned and spilled into the road.

Pumpkins
The driver of the semi escaped without any serious injuries. The pumpkins did not.
Florida Highway Patrol

The 44-year-old woman driving the semi truck was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was rerouted for hours, forced to exit the interstate and re-enter on the other side of State Road 52.

The tractor trailer was traveling south in the outside lane of I-75 when it went into the gore near the exit of State Road 52 and struck the crash attenuator, according to FHP.

The semi traveled several hundred feet before coming to a stop in the outside lane of the interstate and bursting into flames, according to FHP. The driver was able to escape unharmed.

Extensive repairs will need to be done to the roadway, so officials will continue to divert traffic around the crash site via the adjacent construction area, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081

