Crash on first day of fall, complete with burning pumpkins, shuts down I-75

0:51 Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75 Pause 0:14 Wind lashes Dominican Republic as Hurricane Maria passes through 2:38 Bradenton homeowners get a Hurricane Irma scare 0:18 Woman attacked violently during road rage incident 3:29 Hell — and worse. Kentucky football's 30 straight losses to Florida, one headline at a time. 1:41 How bots are taking over our lives 4:54 Meet the man who dresses Melania Trump 1:11 School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school 2:07 Race is on to record Hurricane Irma's storm surge 2:45 Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma

Semi full of pumpkins crashes, catches fire on I-75 A stretch of Interstate 75 remains blocked Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caught fire in Pasco County. The semi was hauling a truckload of pumpkins. A stretch of Interstate 75 remains blocked Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caught fire in Pasco County. The semi was hauling a truckload of pumpkins. Bay News 9

