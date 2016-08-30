Marco Rubio crushes Manatee County developer Carlos Beruff in Senate race

After making a personal investment of $8 million into his own U.S. Senate campaign, Manatee County residential developer Carlos Beruff lost to Republican incumbent Marco Rubio Tuesday night.
With his party’s nomination secure, Rubio is now on path to defend the Senate seat he’s held since 2010 and potentially help the GOP retain the majority in the U.S. Senate in November. When the race was called, The Miami Herald reported Rubio winning 71 percent of the statewide vote while Beruff had 20 percent, with 2,930 of 5,853 precincts reporting.
Even before Tuesday’s results, Rubio was already looking past Beruff and shifting his campaign to a general election contest. During campaign stops over the last two weeks, Rubio trained his sights more on U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary, more than Beruff, whom he refused to debate and rarely mentioned by name on the campaign trail.
On the Democratic side, Murphy won with 60 percent of the statewide vote with 2,936 precincts reporting. Murphy’s challengers Alan Grayson and Pam Keith had 17 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
Rubio took 68 percent of the vote in Manatee County, to Beruff’s 24 percent, with all 70 precincts reporting. Patrick Murphy won 70 percent of the Manatee County Democratic vote. Pam Keith came in second and garnered 15 percent; Grayson received 10 percent.
In Sarasota, Rubio had 70 percent to Beruff’s 21 percent, with 74 of 101 precincts reporting. Murphy had 74 percent to Keith’s 12 percent and Grayson’s 11 percent.
Beruff built his campaign around blasting Rubio for his poor attendance record while he was running for president and trying to plant seeds of doubt in Republican voters minds about whether Rubio would even serve out a new six-year-term or leave early to run for president again. Beruff also tried to align himself with Donald Trump, frequently mentioning the he, too, is a businessman running for office for the first time. But Trump never embraced Beruff, instead publicly endorsing Rubio during campaign stops in Florida.
Companies connected to Beruff’s residential development company Medallion Home also spent $35,000 split between seven other 2016 Manatee County races.
Beruff will rely on Medallion Home to recoup what he spent on his Senate run. The company recently began pre-selling homes starting at $249,000 in its Parrish community, Cross Creek. Medallion Home is also constructing 110-home community Waverley, located in Sarasota off of Proctor Road.
Rubio will face Murphy in the Nov. 8 general election.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau reporters Jeremy Wallace and Kristen M. Clark contributed to this report.
Beruff’s $35,000 campaign donation breakdown
Companies connected to residential developer Carlos Beruff donated the most to Manatee County Commission candidates Ronald Reagan and Stephen Jonsson.
- $10,000 to Manatee County Commission District 1 candidate Ronald Reagan
- $10,000 to Manatee County Commission District 3 candidate Stephen Jonsson
- $7,500 to Manatee County Commission District 5 candidate Vanessa Baugh
- $2,500 to Manatee County Clerk Angelina Colonneso
- $2,000 to Manatee County School Board District 1 candidate Xtavia Bailey
- $2,000 to Manatee County Sheriff candidate Charles “Rick” Wells
- $1,000 to Manatee County Property Appraiser Charles Hackney
Source: Manatee County Supervisor of Elections website
