Florida politicians blast Trump’s ‘reckless’ plan to expand offshore drilling

Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities o cap off his first 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. "I don't think anybody has done what we've been able to do in 100 days," Trump said after signing his latest executive order.

