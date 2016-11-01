Hillary Clinton brings her campaign back to Tampa Bay

With one week left until Election Day, Hillary Clinton supporters filled the lawn outside the Charles E. Conger Library on the Pasco-Hernando State College East Campus to hear the Democratic presidential nominee speak.
Clinton was scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.
For Zephyrhills resident Ruth Phelps, Tuesday afternoon will be the fourth time she has heard Clinton speak.
"We've been to every rally within driving distance," the 73-year-old said, adding she's driven to Sarasota and Orlando to see the former secretary of State speak. "I love her. I want her to know I'm with her. The more faces she sees in the crowd, the better."
Port Richey resident Shari Silk said she came to the Dade City rally to support Clinton, who is "the only qualified candidate."
"I believe in her," the 58-year-old said.
For Rene Wertheimer, who lives in Dade City and is a Daughter of the American Revolution, Tuesday would be her third time seeing Clinton.
"She has the experience that is needed for the job, and I believe in her views," the 58-year-old said.
Tuesday was the first time Melinda Covel, a Dade City resident, heard Clinton speak. As a registered Republican, Covel said she is still undecided on who to vote for.
"I'm not happy with what I'm hearing," she said. "I figured I’d come to hear what she had to say instead of just hearing sound bites. I was hoping coming today would sway me one way or another."
Dade City resident Michel Louis Jacques, who was born in Haiti, said Clinton is "his lady."
"I vote for her," he said. "She's a Democrat. Any Democrat, I vote for them."
Jacques said he likes everything about Clinton.
"She's for the people," he said.
