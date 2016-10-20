Leave your selfie sticks and Halloween masks at home when you hit the polls

If you want to take a selfie while wearing your Halloween costume mask, Manatee County voting sites are not the place for that, says Manatee Supervisor of Elections.
Cameras are not allowed in voting precincts and since Halloween falls during early voting this year, masks will also be banned, Mike Bennett said.
“We want to make sure that people understand that there are no masks,” he said. “We still have to be able to identify you with your picture.”
Florida Statute prohibits cameras in the precinct, according to Bennett.
“If we see you with a camera, our staff has been instructed to tell you to not take any pictures,” he said. “If you came in there with a selfie stick, it ain’t going to happen.”
While the phenomenon of selfies has taken off since the last presidential election, Bennett said it’s still not a big concern.
“You cannot be taking pictures in the voting booth,” he said.
Like in the August election, politicking, such as political signs, is not allowed on county property, which includes the supervisor of elections office, libraries and parks.
“I’m thinking of the safety of county employees,” County Administrator Ed Hunzeker said. “People should be able to go vote and go home.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments