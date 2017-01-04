Semi flips on I-75 overpass, falls on road below

A semitrailer flipped over the barrier of northbound Interstate 75 on the Fowler Avenue overpass early Wednesday.
CMV crash off of I-75 down onto Fowler Ave. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qcwppFViTF— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) January 4, 2017
Around 6:52 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a semitrailer that had fallen onto eastbound and westbound Fowler Avenue lanes from I-75 above.
All lanes of Fowler Ave closed at I-75 in Tampa due to semi that ran off of NB 75 onto Fowler. No injuries. https://t.co/GVfkVgXlEX— Bay News 9 (@BN9) January 4, 2017
According to Bay News 9, traffic is still flowing on Fowler Avenue in both directions.
Traffic being allowed to move on Fowler Ave in both directions at I-75 after semi crash. Major delays still. https://t.co/0HpLpJ8ASo— Bay News 9 (@BN9) January 4, 2017
Any injuries, if at all, are not known at this time.
