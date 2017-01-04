Traffic

January 4, 2017 9:16 AM

Semi flips on I-75 overpass, falls on road below

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Tampa

A semitrailer flipped over the barrier of northbound Interstate 75 on the Fowler Avenue overpass early Wednesday.

Around 6:52 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a semitrailer that had fallen onto eastbound and westbound Fowler Avenue lanes from I-75 above.

According to Bay News 9, traffic is still flowing on Fowler Avenue in both directions.

Any injuries, if at all, are not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

