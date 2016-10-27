Study ranks three Florida interstates in list of nation’s deadliest

Three interstates that at least run in part through Florida are considered in the top 10 deadliest in the U.S.
I-4 is the most dangerous interstate in the U.S., with 1.41 fatalities per mile in the past six years, according to an EverQuote study acquired from WFTV. The interstate runs 132 miles from Tampa to Daytona Beach, making that about 182 fatalities.
The study looked at data from its app, EverDrive, and data from a National Highway Traffic Safety analysis from 2010 to 2015.
I-95 that runs 1,926 miles from Miami to Maine has had 0.89 fatalities per mile in the past six years, making that 1,714 deaths. I-95 ranked No. 5 on the list.
The 2,460-mile interstate that runs from Jacksonville to Santa Monica, or I-10, was the seventh-most dangerous. In the past six years, there were 0.85 fatalities per mile, or 2,091 fatalities.
The other dangerous interstates in Texas, Arizona, South Carolina and Maryland.
It’s not because Floridians are bad drivers, per se — they’re just distracted. The study said that Florida was the second worst when it came to using phones while driving. In Florida, the driving while on the phone is secondary offense, so drivers can’t be pulled over for just texting.
