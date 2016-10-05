Manatee is fentanyl death capital of Florida

While local law enforcement, health agencies and citizens try to combat the epidemic of deaths caused by heroin and other opioids that has plagued the county for the past few years, a new Florida Department of Law Enforcement report shows that the war still isn’t over and that it continues to take a heavy toll.
Also killing Manatee residents: cocaine.
According to the Medical Examiners Commission annual report, in 2015 Manatee County continued its streak of the highest rate of drug deaths per capita in any county relating to morphine, cocaine and fentanyl.
The report records when there is an occurrence of a particular drug in a death.
The report shows that Manatee County last year had the highest number of deaths per capita where the medical examiner found fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain medication that is 100 times more potent than morphine that drug dealers have cut with heroin, adding to its potency. Exact countywide figures are not included in the report, but Manatee was the only county that had between 20 and 24.99 deaths per 100,000 population involving fentanyl last year. Sarasota County was the only county that had between 10 and 14.99 deaths. Twelve others counties had between 5 and 9.99 deaths, and the rest of Florida’s 67 counties had between 0 and 4.99 deaths.
Manatee and Palm Beach counties had the highest rate of heroin-related deaths last year.
Manatee and Palm Beach were the only counties where there were between 10 and 14.99 deaths per 100,000 population. Six other counties had between 5 and 9.99 deaths per 100,000, and the rest of the state’s 67 counties had between 0 and 4.99 deaths.
Morphine also took a heavy toll in Manatee in 2015: The county had the highest death rate, between 20 and 24.99 per 100,000 population. Only two other counties had rates as high as between 15 and 19.99.
As for cocaine, Manatee County was the only one in Florida that recorded more than 25 deaths per 100,000 population. Only four other counties had rates as high between 15 and 19.99
Statewide, drug-related deaths rose by 13.9 percent and heroin-related deaths overall increased by a staggering 79.7 percent.
District 12, which covers Manatee, Sarasota and Desoto counties, has seen a huge spike in heroin-related deaths since 2013, when there were 19 deaths. The next year, there were 55, and in 2015 there were 68.
Through death investigations, the District 12 medical examiner’s office of Dr. Russell Vega found that last year, the three counties had the highest number of fentanyl-related deaths, with 14 fentanyl-only deaths and 108 deaths caused fentanyl combined with other drugs.
The drug-related deaths don’t seem to be going down. The Bradenton Herald reported that the District 12 medical examiner’s office has performed a record number of autopsies in part due to the spike on heroin- and fentanyl-related overdoses. Last year, the District 12 office performed a total 820 autopsies for the three counties, where 397 of those were in Manatee County. The average is from 625 to 650 per year.
So far this year, the medical examiner’s office has performed 310 autopsies for Manatee.
The district also saw a 62.7 percent increase in cocaine-related deaths and prescription drug deaths increased by 53 percent in the district and 12 percent statewide.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
