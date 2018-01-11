Dangerous strain of flu widespread in Florida, CDC says

A deadly strain of this year’s flu is in Florida.
And it’s everywhere.
Doctor’s visits for flu and flu-like illness continue to rise, with patients coming in with headaches, high fever body aches and – this year – a wicked cough.
The flu is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women.
Never miss a local story.
Florida is among the 46 states where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread flu activity. Roughly 41,000 cases have been recorded so far, nearly three times more than last season.
Flu A is the predominate strain that’s making people sick this season, and while you may have heard the flu shot is ineffective for that strain, Florida health officials say it is still the best shield against the illness.
“Get your flu shot now,” the Florida Department of Health posted. “Flu vaccines can vary in effectiveness from season to season but they continue to be the best way to prevent influenza infection and serious influenza complications.”
Studies have also showed that people who get the vaccine every flu season are less likely to get hit with severe complications.
What else can you do? Here are some good health practices the CDC recommends:
- 1. Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others and stay home.
- 2. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
- 3. Wash your hands.
- 4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- 5. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is sick.
- 6. Get plenty of sleep.
- 7. Stay active.
- 8. Drink a lot of fluids.
Comments