Summer is here, and so are the free meals for kids. Here's how to get them.

Free meals are available to children ages 18 and under, regardless of their family's income, starting this week.
As part of a federal program called Summer BreakSpot, the School District of Manatee County will deliver breakfast, lunch and snacks to sites throughout the county, including dozens in Bradenton and Palmetto.
Thousands of hoagie sandwiches, wraps, vegetables and milk cartons will make their way into the hands of Manatee students who are out of school for the summer, according to a news release.
"The program was designed to ensure that children have access to nutrition during the summer, giving them an opportunity to return to school healthy, happy and ready to learn," the release states.
Summer BreakSpot, otherwise known as the Summer Food Service Program, is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Last year, the Manatee school district served more than 189,000 meals between June and August.
The program has two rules: participants must be 18 years old or younger, and the meals are to be eaten on site, according to the BreakSpot website.
To find a local site, visit summerbreakspot.org, call 211 or text "FoodFL" to 877-877.
