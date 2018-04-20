Manatee Superintendent Diana Greene a candidate to lead Duval County schools

Nearly three years after she was sworn in as superintendent of Mantaee County schools, Diana Greene is being considered for the superintendent position in Duval County,
"My understanding is that she was contacted by a search firm in regards to it, and she does have some ties to that area," said Mike Barber, the district spokesman.
Duval County began its search for a superintendent after Nikolai Vitti left the position, which paid $275,000 a year, in May 2017. He moved on to lead Detroit's public schools, and Patricia Willis took over as interim superintendent, according to the Florida Times-Union.
The list of candidates will be presented at a special meeting of the Duval County School Board on Monday. Initial interviews will take place on May 11 and May 12, and the school board will identify semi-finalists days later, according to the district website.
Background checks and a second round of interviews will lead up to the board choosing a superintendent on May 22. A final contract will be offered on or before June 1, and the superintendent is expected to start a month later, the website states.
The Manatee County School Board voted 5-0 to name Greene as interim superintendent in May 2015, following the retirement of Rick Mills. Greene had served as deputy superintendent for instruction for two years.
In 2016, the school board unanimously approved a contract to extend Greene's position as superintendent until June 30, 2020, with a starting salary of $189,995.
"I have seen what she's done in the district and I have not seen a better advocate for this district than Dr. Greene," board member John Colon said at the time.
If chosen, Greene would return to the area where her educational career started. She graduated from the University of North Florida, in Jacksonville, with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She also holds an associate's degree in elementary education, a master's degree in educational leadership and a doctorate in advanced K-12 education.
She accepted her first teaching job was at Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary School in Duval County, according to Barber.
