CFO of Manatee School District resigns

The chief operating officer for the School District of Manatee County has resigned.
Rebecca Roberts submitted her resignation to the district Nov. 13 and said she intends her last day to be Jan. 5.
“After much thought (and lost sleep) I have decided to leave the District,” Roberts said in her resignation letter to Superintendent Dianna Greene obtained by the Herald.
The move is something she said has been “in the works for a while.”
“I am only leaving because of personal reasons,” Roberts said.
Roberts moved into the role in 2014 after less than a year as the head of finance for the school district. She replaced Michael Boyer, who had resigned from his position.
“During the time I’ve been here, we’ve worked tirelessly to make improvements,” Roberts said, pointing to four balanced budgets and the school’s grade improving from a C to a B.
The district has met its fund-balance requirement each of the past four years and finished the last school year with a total fund balance of $25.5 million, according to a statement from the district.
Roberts credited the school district’s employees for the success.
“It’s a tremendous team. I can’t emphasize that enough,” Roberts said. “I’m going to miss them. It gets more difficult every day saying goodbye.”
Roberts said she is not going to another school district and wished the district continued success in her letter.
“It is a tremendous loss because she has played a critical role in improving the financial performance of our school district,” Greene said in a statement from the district. “Rebecca is highly respected and we all wish her the very best.”
Should the district name an interim CFO before her scheduled departure, Roberts said she would be willing to help them move into the role.
In fiscal year 2016, the district received a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International.
At the end of 2016, the School District of Manatee County discovered it couldn’t reconcile its ledger due to a glitch in the payroll system. The glitch, which made reconciling impossible since December 2016, was finally fixed Sept. 7, Roberts previously told the Herald. Since then, officials have said the reconciliation is a priority.
The district is set to go online with a new $19 million computer system in summer 2018.
The district is also hoping voters will approve a 1 mill increase in school property taxes, which would generate an extra $33 million, during a special election on March 20.
