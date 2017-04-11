Community Christian scores hat trick at national competition

Students from Community Christian School won three first place awards at the American Association of Christian Schools National Competition held in Greenville, South Carolina, last week.
The fine arts competition, which drew more than 2,000 students from 30 states, was held at Bob Jones University April 5 and 6.
Community Christian’s 21-member concert band won first place under the direction of Ronald Perch. Junior Aubree Zern took the top prize for female soloists, and Sophomore Katelynn Moore’s self-portrait, The Girl with a Curl, won first place in mixed media.
The state of Florida placed second in overall point totals at the event.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments