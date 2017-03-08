USFSM Regional Chancellor Stone resigns

Sandra Stone, the regional chancellor of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, resigned Wednesday.
In an email to the USF community, USF System President Judy Genshaft announced that Stone had tendered her resignation Wednesday morning.
Genshaft said the university would conduct a national search to find a replacement for Stone. Terry Osborn, regional vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, will serve as the interim regional chancellor during the search.
Genshaft said Osborn was a natural choice to take over at the school.
“(Osborn) is a respected academic leader who has cultivated relationships within the community and who will keep USF Sarasota-Manatee moving forward on its path to excellence,” Genshaft said. “He knows the institution and the community, he understands the USF System and he is committed to the success of our students.”
Stone took the helm at USFSM on Sept. 26, 2014, replacing Arthur Guilford, who retired earlier that year. Previously she was the vice president for academic affairs at Dalton State College in Georgia.
Stone earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology and sociology from the University of West Georgia, a doctorate in sociology from Emory University and a post-doctoral certificate in organizational behavior from the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
Stone did not return a call seeking comment.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments