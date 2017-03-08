School disputes move to not renew its charter

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine Pause

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

1:31 Day Without Women supporters gather outside immigration service office

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500-acre Florida wildfire

0:36 30 seconds of Anna Maria therapy

1:40 Compromise sought in battle over Bradenton's noise ordinance

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

0:13 Firefighters work to extinguish wildfire raging in Florida

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at high school goes viral