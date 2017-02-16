Manatee students stay home on a ‘Day Without Immigrants’

On a ‘Day Without Immigrants,’ Manatee County School District is experiencing a large number of student absences, according to district spokesman.
“We are definitely seeing significant numbers of absences today,” Mike Barber said Thursday afternoon.
Thursday’s a ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest served as a boycott in response to President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration.
While Barber has yet to see overall numbers, three of the district’s Title I elementary schools illustrate the scale of the absences.
At Daughtrey Elementary School, there were 265 students of the school’s total 803 students absent Thursday, an increase from the 48 students out Wednesday.
At Prine Elementary School, 159 out of the total 812 students were absent Thursday, up from the 49 students out Wednesday. And at Samoset Elementary School, there were 143 out of the total 600 students absent Thursday, an increase from the 29 absent Wednesday.
“It does seem to sort of have a correlation,” Barber said of the high absences being at the Title I schools. “I’m not aware that we’ve had significant number of teachers or staff members out.”
District officials were aware of some social media activity ahead of Thursday that they “might see something like this,” Barber said.
“It’s a little bit more than what we were anticipating,” he said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
