Former Manatee High football coach Joe Kinnan sues school board, former officials

Former Manatee High football coach Joe Kinnan has filed a lawsuit against the Manatee County School Board and former officials, claiming libel and slander.
“The School District is aware that an action was filed, but the School District has not yet been served,” school district general counsel Mitchell Teitelbaum said in a statement. “The legal pleadings will be analyzed for further action to be taken on behalf and in defense of the school district.”
The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday names former superintendent Rick Mills and former school district investigator Troy Pumphrey as defendants in the suit, as well as the school district. Kinnan’s wife, Linda Kinnan, is also listed as a plaintiff.
Reached Wednesday, Kinnan declined to comment, saying he was referring all media requests to his lawyers. Kinnan is being represented by the Romano Law Group, out of Lakeland. The law group also represented former Manatee High School principal Bob Gagnon in his lawsuit against the district.
John Romano, the lawyer, did not immediately return a request for comment.
In July 2014, Kinnan announced that he was taking medical leave of absence but then retired in August 2014.
His last season with the team was in 2013. He retired from the school district in August 2014 after claiming district officials were retaliating against him and in 2015, Kinnan became an assistant football coach job at the University of South Florida.
Both Mills and Pumphrey left the district under contentious circumstances. Mills retired early after saying he felt he lost the confidence of the school board in April 2015.
Pumphrey’s contract with the district was non-renewed in May 2015 after an investigation into false statements on Pumphrey’s resume.
Pumphrey then sued the district and was awarded $27,500.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
