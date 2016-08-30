Woman arrested after feasting on big meal, then saying she has no money to pay

A Bradenton woman ordered and feasted on a steak dinner and chocolate cake, but when the bill came she refused to pay, stating she had no money, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Ana Bulovic, 28, decided to treat herself at Cody’s Roadhouse in Bradenton Monday afternoon, even though she knew she didn’t have any money to pay the bill, according to an arrest report.
The feast, which totaled $43.58, ended with her getting arrested and charged with petit theft. She is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $120 bond.
When Bulovic was presented her tab at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, staff at Cody’s told deputies she refused to pay, so the sheriff’s office was called, the report states. When a deputy arrived, the restaurant manager said they wanted to press charges if she did not pay for the meal.
The deputy approached Bulovic as she was eating her chocolate cake, he reported, and asked if she had any money for the food.
“Ana told me the bill was higher than she expected, and when I asked how much money she had, she informed me ‘zero,’” the deputy wrote in his arrest report.
The deputy asked why she had ordered the food if she knew she didn’t have any money, and Bulovic told him just to give her a fine and she would leave. But the deputy told her if she didn’t pay she was going to be arrested, to which she responded, “Let’s go.”
Buovic was taken to jail.
