Florida man stood in fire, chanted before his arrest, cops say. Family says he needs help

A Florida man was standing in a fire and chanting before he picked up a stick and started swinging it at officers while possibly on drugs, according to a news release from Cape Coral police.
On Friday, officers arrived at a home on Northeast Pine Island Lane around 1:30 a.m. to find a man completely naked in the front yard holding a knife, according to police.
John Hennessey, 27, of Cape Coral, was chanting and dancing around a fire in the front yard. Police said Hennessey was standing in the fire at one point and chanting "gibberish." He also threw a rock through the window of a nearby home, police said.
Hennessey dropped the knife he was holding and picked up a large wooden stick, swinging it at officers, according to police. Officers electronically subdued him and placed him in handcuffs. All the while, police said Hennessey was "chanting in an unknown language."
Hennessey was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of criminal mischief.
Police later determined Hennessey had possibly consumed psychedelic mushrooms. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before he was taken to the Lee County jail.
Hennessey's sister, Heather Hennessey, told reporters her brother was "burning everything," screaming "nonsense" in another language, and she didn't realize he was naked until police arrived, according to FOX 4. Heather said Hennessey had been to rehab and his behavior has been "erratic" ever since.
"I love him and I wish he'd get help. He needs to realize he needs medication. He needs something," Heather Hennessey said.
