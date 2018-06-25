Several sea turtle nests run over by vehicle on Sarasota beach

Officials are searching for answers after several sea turtle nests were run over by a vehicle on South Siesta Key late last week.
Eight sea turtle nests were run over by a small vehicle – and seven had their marking stakes dislodged – on south Siesta Key, according to a report submitted Friday by Mote Marine Laboratory to the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation, which investigates wildlife law violations.
Mote's Sea Turtle Patrol noticed the vandalism on Friday during their morning beach check and reported the incident to the FWC.
The damage and tracks seem to have come from a golf cart or all-terrain vehicle, Mote officials said, and they reported that the vehicle had dislodged stakes marking existing nests and driven across a newly laid, unmarked nest. Officials believe that nest was likely laid Thursday, the night of the incident.
The disturbing scene shows also that at, at least one point, the vehicle may have gotten stuck and continually attempted to spin its wheels out.
Sea turtles are protected under federal and state laws, as well as local ordinances. Harming the creatures, their nests or eggs is illegal and can lead to heavy fines or even jail time.
"It’s illegal for people to damage, disturb or destroy sea turtle nests, including nest marking materials such as stakes, and the penalties increase for each egg damaged,” FWC Public Information Officer Brian Norris said in a news release. “We would appreciate any more information that people can provide, and we also want people to learn from this incident and recognize that sea turtles and their nests are protected under the law.”
While Mote's initial inspection of the nests didn't show obvious damage, officials said it is difficult to assess without disturbing the nest further. They will likely see the full impact, if there was any, when the eggs hatch, Mote spokeswoman Hayley Rutger said.
"We are disappointed to see this kind of destruction – especially to know that it likely took place at night, when the perpetrators could have easily driven over hatchlings or hit a nesting sea turtle,” Coquina Homer, biological technician at Mote, said in the release. “We go to a lot of effort to protect sea turtles, which are threatened species. We hope that members of the public learn from this incident and help to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”
FWC officers conducted an initial investigation but it was inconclusive due to little additional evidence. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the FWC’s wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC.
Protecting sea turtles on the beach
Sea turtle nesting season officially began May 1 and ends Oct. 31 along southwest Florida beaches.
According the Mote, Southwest Florida residents and visitors should follow these turtle-friendly tips:
Do: • If you encounter a nesting turtle or hatchlings, remain quiet and observe from a distance • Shield or turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach from May through October — artificial lights visible from the beach can disorient and attract sea turtles, particularly hatchlings that should be crawling toward the water • Close drapes after dark • Stack beach furniture at the dune line, or ideally, remove it from the beach • Fill in holes that may entrap hatchlings on their way to the water.
Do not: • Approach nesting turtles or hatchlings, make noise, or shine lights at turtles • Use flashlights or fishing lamps on the beach • Encourage a turtle to move while nesting or pick up hatchlings that have emerged and are heading for the water • Use fireworks on the beach. Do not interfere with sea turtle nests marked with stakes and flagging tape.
For more tips on turtle nesting season visit Mote.org/2018nesting
