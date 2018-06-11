Standoff in Orlando: Cop hurt in shootout, suspect holding four kids hostage, officers say

A police officer was seriously injured in a shootout with a man who is holding four children hostage at an Orlando apartment complex, according to police.

Orlando police responded to a domestic violence call at Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive at 11:45 p.m. Sunday when a woman told officers her boyfriend beat her.

When officers went to find him, he opened fire, shooting one officer, according to police. It is unclear if the man was struck during an ensuing shootout.

The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and had surgery for a " very serious and significant injury" but is expected to survive, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference Monday morning. He also asked for prayers for the injured officer.





The officer has been with the department for less than two years, according to WKMG News 6 in Orlando.

Mina said the man who they believe shot the officer is barricaded in his apartment with four children inside, ages 1, 7, 10 and 12. The police SWAT team is at the scene trying to negotiate with the man.

"Our main concern is the safety of the children in that apartment," Mina said.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina briefs the media on officer shooting and ongoing barricaded suspect situation. pic.twitter.com/caMPfB41Yj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2018

The Orlando Sentinel reports the SWAT team has been able to speak with the man "a couple of times."

It is unclear if he is the father of all the children, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Mina said they have been through the experience of having an officer shot before and called the incident "traumatic."





We would welcome your prayers for our officer, who sustained a very serious injury, and for his loved ones and his OPD family. pic.twitter.com/Mlv5GW50My — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2018

Other residents of the apartment complex were evacuated overnight.

A woman who lives at the complex and was evacuated told the Orlando Sentinel she was awoken by the sound of gunshots.

"It just went, ‘Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop," Judy Pepper, 44, said.

When she looked out her window, she saw three people carrying an officer to the grass.

“Hell, yes, I was absolutely terrified,’’ Pepper said. “It just startled me awake, and I had no idea what was going on.’’

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

The governor has been briefed on the officer shooting and standoff situation.@WESH https://t.co/Smcmdmbpwv — Amanda Crawford (@ACrawfordWESH) June 11, 2018