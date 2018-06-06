Palmetto man killed in weekend shooting, cops charge teen with murder

A 17-year-old Sarasota boy was charged in connection with the death of a Palmetto man Sunday.
Amos Crawford, 19, of Palmetto, died after he was seen running from a vehicle and shot in Sarasota, according to Sarasota police.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Lemon Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses at the scene told officers they heard gunshots and saw two men in a car who appeared to be shooting at a third man running away from the car. The third man kept running and those in the car took off, according to police. Drugs are believed to be involved.
Crawford was found sometime after the shooting by officers. He was taken to Blake Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to police.
Detectives later identified the 17-year-old as one person possibly involved in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
