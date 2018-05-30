Manatee toddler found unresponsive with drugs in his system. His parents have been arrested

Manatee County detectives arrested the mother and father of a 2-year-old boy after he was found unresponsive, with both marijuana and cocaine in his system.
The boy was found by his mother on Monday, May 14 in his bed in the 900 block of 21st Street E in Palmetto. He was unresponsive and appeared to be having a seizure, deputies said.
Emergency responders arrived and transported the child to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, it was revealed that he had cocaine and marijuana in his system.
The sheriff's office was notified and an investigation started.
The investigation led to arrest warrants against the boy's mother, Kierstyn Lapek, 23, and his father, Devon Barendse, 28, for child neglect with great bodily harm.
Both were arrested Wednesday without incident, deputies said.
The toddler has been released from the hospital.
