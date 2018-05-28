Two suspects attempt robbery at gunpoint, but the victim was packing heat, deputies say

One suspect is on the loose after a victim used his gun to subdue the suspect's partner during an attempted robbery late Sunday night.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred in the 300 block of 60th Ave. Dr. W. around 11:10 p.m. A 20-year-old man shot Trenton Brown, 20, in the thigh after he and another suspect attempted to rob him at gunpoint.
Deputies said Brown was injured in the front yard of the home when they arrived. Further investigation revealed that Brown fired at the victim and was struck by return fire in self-defense. The victim was not injured.
Brown was taken to a local hospital and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The second suspect remains at large, according to the sheriff's office.
