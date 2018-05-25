Bradenton man didn't like what was flying over his home. He tried to shoot it down, cops say

A Bradenton man tried to shoot a drone out of the air Monday, according to an incident report.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 11000 block of 154th Street Northeast in Bradenton where a man reported a neighbor was flying a drone over his fenced-in property.

The man told deputies he was "in fear of his family's privacy," and tried to shoot the drone out of the air with his handgun, according to the report. The shot did not hit the drone.

Deputies found the drone's operator at a nearby home. The operator said he was not flying it over his neighbor's property and did not know someone shot at the drone.

The operator's FAA numbers were documented, according to the report. As of Monday, deputies noted there were no witnesses to the incident.

No charges were filed but deputies told the man who shot at the drone that it was illegal to do so and discussed the "proper use of a hand gun."