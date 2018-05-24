John Wainz, 47, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and armed burglary.
John Wainz, 47, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and armed burglary. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Robber drops cash register on Bradenton store clerk's head, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

May 24, 2018 09:57 AM

Manatee

A scuffle during a robbery attempt did not result in any serious injuries, despite a cash register being dropped on a store clerk's head.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office John Wainz, 47, went into Adams Food Mart, 2908 Ninth St. W. ,about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money from the store clerk.

When the clerk refused to give Wainz the money, Wainz — armed with what was believed to be a brick — fought the clerk, at one point dropping the cash register on the clerk's head.

Wainz rain from the store, but deputies said it was not known if anything was stolen. No serious injuries were reported.

Deputies responding to the scene saw Wainz at the corner of Ninth Street and 27th Avenue West and took him into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Wainz was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery and armed burglary.

