Charges dropped against one Manatee County man in shark-dragging case

Charges were dropped against one of three Manatee County men accused of dragging a shark behind a boat at a high rate of speed in a Hillsborough County courtroom Tuesday, according to reports.
Charges against Spencer Heintz, 23, of Palmetto, were dropped Tuesday during a disposition hearing with Judge Mark Wolfe, according to WFLA News Channel 8 and ABC Action News. He had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
Robert Lee Beenac, 28, of Bradenton, and Michael Wenzel, 21, of Palmetto face two counts each of aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony and one count each of illegal method to take a shark, a second-degree misdemeanor. They pleaded not guilty to the charges in January. They are out of jail on bond.
Court documents showed attorneys planned several dispositions for Tuesday afternoon that included officials from Mote Marine and the FWC.
The charges stem from a video that went viral on social media last year. The video showed a shark tied to a rope being violently dragged behind a boat at a high rate of speed, sparking outrage and petitions calling for authorities to arrest those responsible.
In the now infamous video, three men on the boat are laughing while watching the shark behind them.
Court documents detailed the evidence against the men detailed the events of June 26, told through videos recorded throughout their time on the boat. Many of the videos were from Snapchat, a social media application, and were time- and date-stamped.
After speaking with three shark experts, investigators concluded there was a “high probability” the shark was alive, according to the affidavit.
