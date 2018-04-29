Gulfport police sergeant accused of shoplifting from Walmart

A Gulfport police officer is accused of shoplifting at Walmart in St. Petersburg.
According WFLA News Channel 8, St. Petersburg police approached Gulfport Police Sergeant Matthew Parks and his wife on Friday after Walmart reported that the couple didn't pay for items in the self-checkout line.
The items, the outlet reported, cost less than $100.
Parks and his wife were not arrested because they both have clean records and qualified for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program, which allows people to avoid arrest if they committed a minor and isolated offense.
Instead of the misdemeanor going on a criminal record, offenders receive penalties of community service and restitution.
Parks has been with the Gulfport Police Department since 2001, according to the department's website. He was promoted in 2013 to sergeant after serving as a patrol officer and detective.
