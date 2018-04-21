Fisherman finds body in mangroves near Skyway Bridge. Manatee deputies investigating

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body by a fisherman in the mangroves near Joe's Island Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release, a deceased white male was found at 1 p.m. just east of Joe's Island, which is part of the Terra Ceia Preserve State Park near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Authorities do not know the identity or age of the person, but the sheriff's office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
