Gunmen break into Bradenton apartment, rob woman, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman said gunmen came into her apartment asking "where the money was" Tuesday.
Around 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Oasis Apartments, 4300 18th Street West, Bradenton.
Deputies spoke with a 22-year-old woman who said them with guns forced their way into her home and asked where the money was, according to the sheriff's office.
The men took an undisclosed amount of money from the apartment and ran. The woman was not injured in the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-745-7081 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
