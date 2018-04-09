Motorcyclist forced off Sarasota street in road rage incident caught on video

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident after it was caught on camera and posted to social media.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called around 5 p.m. Sunday to a road rage incident near Beneva Road and Riviera Drive. A witness had recorded the incident on a cell phone and deputies are looking for the other driver involved.
The video shows a motorcyclist moving from the left lane into the right lane gesturing to the driver of what officials say is a gray Mazda 3 hatchback. Deputies said the motorcyclist hit the window of the Mazda before the vehicle swerves into the right lane, striking the motorcycle and forcing it to crash off the road, throwing the motorcyclist.
However, the motorcyclist was able to get up after the crash and flag down the person who took the video. At the end of the clip, someone can be heard saying "follow him."
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a video posted to Twitter showing the incident asked if followers recognized the vehicle involved and tagged local law enforcement.
The motorcyclist told FOX 13 he was lucky to be alive after the incident.
A #Sarasota motorcyclist says he's lucky to be alive after this happened yesterday. Now he's hopeful authorities will find the driver responsible. @FOX13News #Sarasota pic.twitter.com/MuqsDyCf4F— Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) April 9, 2018
Deputies believe the Mazda is gray with a large white decal on the back window. Anyone with information related to this incident, vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4317.
