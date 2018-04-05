He traveled 1,000 miles to Florida to meet a teen girl for sex, cops say

An Oklahoma man traveled to Sarasota County to meet a teenaged girl for sex and is now behind bars, according to authorities.
Angelo Francisco Trigoso-Jara, 27, of Oklahoma City, was arrested Wednesday at Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say he went to a Venice hotel in January to have sex with a 15-year-old girl after the two met online.
During their first interaction, the girl told Trigoso-Jara her age and he replied that he was 23. He also offered to pick the girl up from her home, according to the sheriff's office.
On Feb. 26, the mother of the 15-year-old girl contacted the sheriff's office about the incident. The girl met with investigators and told them she met Trigoso-Jara through a website designed for strangers to meet others anonymously through text and video chats, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girl and Trigoso-Jara communicated for several hours online and through the social media application Snapchat, according to the affidavit. They arranged for him to come from Clearwater to pick her up at her home in Venice. Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 19, Trigoso-Jara picked the girl up and they drove to a hotel in the 2900 block of Executive Drive in Venice.
Investigators say the Trigoso-Jara had sex with the girl there and later drove her home. The two continued to communicate on Snapchat, but have not met again in person. The teen later learned Trigoso-Jara was in fact 27 years old.
Investigators also found multiple videos Trigoso-Jara sent to the 15-year-old's phone, according to the affidavit.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trigoso-Jara was arrested on a warrant for charges of lewd and lascivious batter of a victim under 16, traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sex act, lewd or lascivious exhibition using a computer, and solicitation of a child via a computer service to commit an unlawful sex act. He is being held without bond at the Arlington, Texas, city jail.
A sheriff's office spokeswoman said Trigoso-Jara happened to be traveling in the airport when he was arrested, but he was not in process of traveling to or from meeting the 15-year-old.
The sheriff's office said Trigoso-Jara will be extradited back to Sarasota County. The U.S. Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Arlington Police Department, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Customs assisted in the arrest.
