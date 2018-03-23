Bradenton man jailed after what he did to officers while he was high, cops say

A Bradenton man is facing felony charges after police say he bit and punched officers while he was high on drugs.
Sarasota police officers were called to the 1700 block of Gore Court, Sarasota around 7 p.m. Thursday to help Sarasota County Emergency Services with a patient who was ill and violent, according to police.
Officers arrived at the home and Chad Washington, of Bradenton, opened the door. But when he saw the officers outside, he tried to slam the door closed. Washington had an active felony warrant for failure to appear, according to police.
However, the officers were able to push the door open. That’s when police said Washington punched one of the officers in the face and the other in the arm.
Washington, according to police, was likely under the influence of spice and did not respond to officers’ commands. Police described him as being “extremely uncooperative” by punching, kicking and biting officers.
One of the officers was bitten in the upper thigh by Washington.
More officers arrived at the home after the two officers spent several minutes fighting with Washington, according to police. The officers were able to bring him into custody and he was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers found Washington had MDMA in his possession.
The officer who was punched in the face and bitten by Washington was also taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and has since been released. The officer that was punched in the arm was treated by EMS at the scene and released.
After being medically cleared, Washington was taken to the Sarasota County jail on three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.
Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said she wanted this to be a reminder to the community not to take illegal drugs.
“Spice is a synthetic drug made in a laboratory that can cause individuals to be violent and disorientated. If you see someone acting this way, please call law enforcement immediately,” DiPino said.
