This Bradenton drug dealer sold crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl to cops. Now she’s headed to prison.

A Bradenton drug dealer was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after she admitted to dealing crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.
Shavon Montgomery pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to one count of distributing crack cocaine and a substance containing fentanyl and heroin.
Montgomery was among the more than 30 dealers indicted as part of the multi-jurisdiction investigation Operation Hot Batch. She was facing up to 30 years in prison having initially been charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, one count of distribution of heroin and fentanyl and one count distribution of heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl.
On Wednesday, Montgomery was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday to five years, 10 months in federal prison.
Montgomery was arrested in May 2017 after having sold drugs to undercover detectives on four different occasions, according to court documents. She sold crack cocaine twice in March 2017 to Bradenton police detectives and sold a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in April and May to an undercover Manatee sheriff’s detective.
She had arranged to sell more fentanyl to the sheriff’s office detective, but when she quickly made a U-turn and began driving erratically as she was being watched by investigators. When the car was eventually pulled over, she and the two passengers were searched. One of the passengers was found in possession of the fentanyl she was going to sell. Investigators seized more than 33 grams of fentanyl and heroin during their investigation of Montgomery.
Montgomery’s criminal history includes more than a dozen arrests. She was last released from state prison in May 2016 after serving about six years on a seven-year sentence for a trafficking in Oxycodone between 4 and 14 grams conviction. Initially, Montgomery had been charged with trafficking more than 28 grams of Oxycodone but pleaded no contest to the lesser charge which carried a three-year minimum mandatory sentence.
Montgomery’s other prior convictions include uttering a forged instrument, grand theft, robbery and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.
