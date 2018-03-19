Manatee County men arrested for soliciting prostitutes in Sarasota, police say

Sarasota police arrested men from Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota after a prostitution operation last week.
The undercover operation targeted individuals soliciting prostitutes along North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, according to Sarasota police.
Five men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution: a 32-year-old Bradenton man, a 65 year-old Bradenton man, a 68-year-old Lakewood Ranch man, a 63-year-old Sarasota man, and a 23-year-old Sarasota man who was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
Three vehicles were also seized as part of the operation.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
