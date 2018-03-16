Former massage therapist arrested again, this time on a child molestation charge

A former Sarasota massage therapist who was previously arrested after women told police he touched them inappropriately during massage sessions has been arrested again.
This time, he’s accused of molesting a child, according to police.
Ruslan Grushco, 44, was arrested and charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation after a female victim told police Grushco touched her inappropriately when she was between 10 and 12 years old, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
She was living with Grushco at the time the abuse took place, which included him touching her inappropriately at home and in public, the victim told police. She also said Grushco, who was in his late 20s at the time, would watch explicit shows with her and pick the lock to her bedroom.
The call from the victim reporting the accusations came after Grushco’s previous arrest. In February, Grushco was arrested on charges of battery after multiple women told investigators Grushco touched them inappropriately during massage sessions.
Grushco told one of the women he had “low vision and was legally blind,” a probable cause affidavit said.
The owner of Massage Envy, 1279 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, where Grushco previously worked, also later filed a complaint against him after they were made aware of “multiple other inappropriate encounters” Grushco had with other clients and co-workers, the affidavit stated.
Grushco is no longer employed at Massage Envy, according to police.
He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on $150,000 bond.
