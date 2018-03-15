He claimed he helped dispose of Natalee Holloway’s body. He died after an attempted kidnapping, police say

A man who previously claimed he helped dispose of Natalee Holloway’s remains after her disappearance more than a decade ago was fatally stabbed after police say he tried to kidnap a woman in North Port.
North Port police were called to a reported stabbing around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Wesley Lane. According to police, a woman was getting out of her vehicle in her driveway when a man tried to kidnap her. The man, later identified as 32-year-old Christopher Ludwick, was stabbed in a struggle that ensued and took off.
Ludwick, of Port Charlotte, died after he was stabbed attempting to kidnap a woman, according to North Port police officials. He was found near the scene of the attempted abduction suffering from stab wounds and flown to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“This gentleman had some ill intentions and she wasn’t going quietly and it ended very bad for him,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told WFLA News Channel 8.
Officials said Ludwick and the woman were familiar with each other.
Ludwick is a friend of the suspect in Holloway’s disappearance, Joran van der Sloot, and previously claimed he helped dispose of Holloway’s remains, police confirmed to ABC Action News. Holloway was 18 when she went missing in Aruba in 2005.
In a release, a spokesperson said police are aware of Ludwick’s comments surrounding Holloway’s disappearance and have notified the proper authorities.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
