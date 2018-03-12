Multiple people stabbed at Chinese restaurant

Multiple people have been stabbed at a Chinese restaurant in Hillsborough County, according to reports.
The stabbing occurred on Monday afternoon at Peking Chinese Restaurant at 6936 N 56th St. in Tampa, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
ON SCENE: Detectives on scene investigating a stabbing involving multiple victims at the Peking Chinese Restaurant, 6936 N 56th Street. Victims are currently in stable condition and detectives have a suspect in custody.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 12, 2018
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to Tampa General Hospital and are in stable condition.
Detectives have a person in custody, investigators said.
