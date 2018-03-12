Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office
Multiple people stabbed at Chinese restaurant

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 12, 2018 05:55 PM

Multiple people have been stabbed at a Chinese restaurant in Hillsborough County, according to reports.

The stabbing occurred on Monday afternoon at Peking Chinese Restaurant at 6936 N 56th St. in Tampa, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to Tampa General Hospital and are in stable condition.

Detectives have a person in custody, investigators said.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

