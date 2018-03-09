More Videos

More than 50 people face a variety of drug-related charges after an undercover operation by police, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
Crime

Undercover operation nets 49 drug dealers in Sarasota, police say

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 09, 2018 01:40 PM

The more than 50 suspected drug dealers targeted as part of the latest undercover drug buy operation by Sarasota Police Department have a total of more than 1,000 prior felony charges on their records, police said.

As of Friday, Operation Four Corners has netted 49 arrests out of 54 people targeted, resulting in 93 new felony charges as well as eight new misdemeanor charges against the suspects, according to Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino. Two people arrested as part of the operation will face federal prosecution.

An official with the State Attorney’s Office said during a press conference with police Friday that some of those arrested have made bond.

Cocaine, DiPino said, was one of the most significant drugs they saw. However, she noted, undercover officers were buying whatever dealers were selling. Some of the charges included selling drugs near a church, daycare and public housing.

“They are selling it in probably some of the most vulnerable areas in our community. ... so we’re not going to let that continue to happen. I think they’re pretty darn bold but, guess what, we’re bolder,” DiPino said.

In addition to the charges, police seized drugs and seven firearms, including one AR-15, as part of the operation.

Over a nine-month period, Operation Four Corners sought to disrupt open-air drug markets within the city of Sarasota. It was named such because a majority of the undercover drug purchases happened at four street corners in the city of Sarasota — Central Avenue at 27th Street, 11th Street and 9th Street, as well as 27th Street at Washington Court, according to DiPino.

The operation found 50 men and four women involved in selling drugs, 53 of whom had a combined 1,012 prior felony charges and more than 900 misdemeanor charges against them, according to police. Five of those people had more than 20 felony convictions. Forty-nine of the 53 people have been arrested.

Police are still searching for the remaining individuals: Timothy Newsome, 44, wanted for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school; Lazzarrie Rolle, 43, wanted for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of public housing; Daryl Peterson, 32, wanted for three counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a daycare; and Adam Perez, 26, wanted for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.

In a message to drug dealers DiPino said, “We are coming after you and we are not letting you sell drugs in our community You’re not taking over the neighborhoods in the city of Sarasota. We are committed to doing everything we can to stop you.”

“We’re committed to continue this until we deal with the drug dealers and get rid of them off the corners,” DiPino said.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

