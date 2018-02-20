More Videos

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Pause
Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 1:38

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg

What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 3:37

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

Darien Olliff, 14, was charged Tuesday with writing a note that threatened a shooting at Manatee High School, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald
Darien Olliff, 14, was charged Tuesday with writing a note that threatened a shooting at Manatee High School, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

Crime

Police charge teen with writing note threatening a shooting at Manatee High

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

February 20, 2018 05:24 PM

Bradenton

A Manatee High School freshman has been arrested and charged in connection to a threat of a shooting at the school, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police also said someone wrote a second note threatening violence at Manatee High School. The second note was found Tuesday.

The note, found Tuesday, is more generic, according to Lt. Brian Thiers, but police are taking it seriously and intend to find its author. The note says that a shooting will occur at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Last Thursday, a student found in a school bathroom a note threatening that a shooting would occur this coming Thursday on the Manatee High School campus, 902 33rd St. Court W.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Darien Olliff, 14, was arrested Tuesday and charged with a second-degree felony charge of making a false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive, or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

“We were watching surveillance video just outside the bathroom near where the note was found and were able to determine a bunch of students that were in that area,” Thiers said on Tuesday afternoon.

More Videos

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Pause
Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 1:38

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg

What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 3:37

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released a public service announcement video to remind students and others that voice messages, emails, texts and social media comments that contain threats about violence at school "are no joke" and will not be tolerated. School resource officers, school administrators, teachers and others will be watching, deputies warn. Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Detectives interviewed the students identified in the video, and ultimately identified Olliff as the author of the note, according to Thiers. The teen confessed to writing the note and expressed great remorse, but a motive has not yet been determined, Thiers said.

The Manatee County School District had already been notified of the teen’s arrest Tuesday afternoon, Thiers said.

Hoax or copycat threats such as this have been popping up all over the nation since the mass shooting Feb. 14 in Broward County. Bradenton police are taking each threat seriously.

“We are going to remain active with our presence there until we know for sure there are no other threats going on,” Thiers said. “Safety plans are in place.”

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

More Videos

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Pause
Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 1:38

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg

What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 3:37

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

Schools across the country are increasing security or closing as they deal with threats to safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, attack. AP

 

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Pause
Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance 7:22

Parkland school mass shooter makes first court appearance

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 0:46

Shirtless woman steals packages from porch

School shooters: Know the warning signs 2:30

School shooters: Know the warning signs

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis 2:08

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

A store clerk fights back against robber 0:43

A store clerk fights back against robber

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg 1:38

Coast Guard offloads nearly 2 tons of cocaine in St. Petersburg

What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain 1:17

Suspect bolts from jewelry store with $60K gold chain

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer 3:37

After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

View More Video