She wanted her Cuban sandwich reheated. So she threw it in the clerk’s face, deputies say

A Bradenton woman was charged with battery after she allegedly threw a sandwich she wanted reheated at a 7 Eleven clerk.
According to a probable cause affidavit, 19-year-old Corinthian Jones ordered a pressed Cuban sandwich from the 7 Eleven at 57th Avenue West and 14th Street West Friday evening. She paid for the food and left the store.
She was gone for about 30 minutes, and had taken a few bites out of half of the sandwich. When she returned, she asked the clerk to reheat the sandwich or give her a refund because it was cold, according to the affidavit from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones and the clerk got into a fight, and Jones walked outside to get her friend. When she walked back inside, she again asked the clerk to reheat the Cuban sandwich.
The clerk agreed and while reaching for the sandwich, Jones threw it at the clerk, hitting them in the face, according to the affidavit. The clerk reacted by throwing the sandwich, but it did not hit Jones. The clerk called 911 and Jones waited at the store until deputies arrived.
A witness, who also worked at the 7 Eleven, confirmed to deputies Jones threw the sandwich.
Jones told deputies she did, in fact, throw the sandwich but said the clerk caught it, according to the affidavit.
No one was injured in the incident.
Jones was arrested and charged with simple battery.
