Tampa police officer shoots, kills machete-wielding man

A Tampa police officer shot and killed a man armed with a machete Saturday night, authorities said.
Officers responded to a residence in 1800 block of Marvy Avenue after receiving reports of a man threatening a relative with a machete.
When officers arrived, the found the man, identified as Sidney T. Richardson IV, in a room with a teenage relative.
Officers ordered Richardson to drop the machete several times, according to a police report.
Richardson refused, and one of the officers used a stun gun. The man did not drop the machete, police said.
Fearing for everyone’s safety, one of the officers fired a weapon at Richardson, who was fatally struck.
The officers involved in the incident were not injured, according to authorities. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.
No other details were immediately available.
The location is in the University Square neighborhood of North Tampa, just north of Bougainvillea Avenue between North 15th and North 22nd streets.
Tampa Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 1800 Blk of Marvy Ave. Additional details will be released when they are available. Officers uninjured.— TampaPD (@TampaPD) February 11, 2018
UPDATE: Police shoot, kill man armed with machete in Tampa https://t.co/xFrKJhv7fk pic.twitter.com/QnIFEgbsct— Bay News 9 (@BN9) February 11, 2018
