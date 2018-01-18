Man robs 7-Eleven store

Deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a 7 Eleven after purchasing a lottery ticket early Thursday morning.
A man, wearing a black shirt, black hat and yellow pants went into the 7 Eleven at 4451 Tellevast Road around 3:38 a.m. and asked to buy lottery tickets, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. He then demanded money from the clerk, implying he was armed, and took off.
Deputies say the man left the store with an undetermined amount of money and a lottery ticket. A weapon was never seen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
