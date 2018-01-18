Crime

Man robs 7-Eleven store

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 18, 2018 09:33 AM

Manatee

Deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a 7 Eleven after purchasing a lottery ticket early Thursday morning.

A man, wearing a black shirt, black hat and yellow pants went into the 7 Eleven at 4451 Tellevast Road around 3:38 a.m. and asked to buy lottery tickets, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. He then demanded money from the clerk, implying he was armed, and took off.

Deputies say the man left the store with an undetermined amount of money and a lottery ticket. A weapon was never seen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

Pause
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

What you need to know about the trials of Luis Enriquez Bracamontes and Jannelle Monroy 1:32

What you need to know about the trials of Luis Enriquez Bracamontes and Jannelle Monroy

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------' 2:14

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------"

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Watch as driver of stolen vehicle rams police car during traffic stop 0:58

Watch as driver of stolen vehicle rams police car during traffic stop

A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge? 0:29

A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge?

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway 2:00

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict 1:20

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

Pause
Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

What you need to know about the trials of Luis Enriquez Bracamontes and Jannelle Monroy 1:32

What you need to know about the trials of Luis Enriquez Bracamontes and Jannelle Monroy

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------' 2:14

Accused cop killer's outburst: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother-------"

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Watch as driver of stolen vehicle rams police car during traffic stop 0:58

Watch as driver of stolen vehicle rams police car during traffic stop

A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge? 0:29

A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge?

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway 2:00

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict 1:20

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

  • Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

    effrey Michael Thomas from Rockwood, Michigan, was caught concealing his girlfriend’s body in his home after he jumped out a window and neighbors called 911.

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

View More Video