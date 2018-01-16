Gunman robs cell phone store

Deputies are searching for man who robbed a cell phone store at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
At 9:14 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the Cricket Wireless store located at 5613 15th St. E. in Oneco, according to a news release. The suspect had been questioning an employee about cell phones when he demanded cash from that employee, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and two cell phones before leaving the store.
The gunman was about about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing a white hoodie, gray sweatpants and a blue bandana around his neck.
Anyone with information can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS).
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
