Sheriff’s office investigating homicide at Gates of Bradenton apartments

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday at the Gates of Bradenton apartment complex.
Deputies responded to a possible shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the complex, located at 4515 26th St. W., Bradenton, and a man was found dead inside an apartment.
According to a release from MCSO on Sunday, deputies are treating the death of Jody Pierce, 41, as a homicide.
If you have any information, contact the MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
This is a developing story.
