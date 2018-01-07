Authorities are looking for this man in connection to a pair of armed robberies early Sunday morning at Shell gas stations in Manatee County.
Crime

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery of two Shell gas stations

Herald staff report

January 07, 2018 09:33 AM

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a suspect in two armed robberies at Shell gas stations early Sunday.

The suspect entered the gas stations about 35 minutes apart between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., located at 836 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton, and 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, according to a release from MCSO.

The man robbed the attending cashiers at both locations armed with a knife. For the second robbery, he arrived and left in a dark colored sedan driven by another individual, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information should contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.

▪ The Sarasota Police Department is also looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Circle K at 77 South Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

The details are similar to the Shell robberies Sunday morning in Manatee County, including the use of a knife as the weapon. But at this point, authorities have not determined if the robberies are connected.

