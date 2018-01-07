Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery of two Shell gas stations

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a suspect in two armed robberies at Shell gas stations early Sunday.
The suspect entered the gas stations about 35 minutes apart between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., located at 836 301 Blvd. E., Bradenton, and 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, according to a release from MCSO.
The man robbed the attending cashiers at both locations armed with a knife. For the second robbery, he arrived and left in a dark colored sedan driven by another individual, according to MCSO.
Anyone with information should contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
▪ The Sarasota Police Department is also looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Circle K at 77 South Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota, at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
The details are similar to the Shell robberies Sunday morning in Manatee County, including the use of a knife as the weapon. But at this point, authorities have not determined if the robberies are connected.
