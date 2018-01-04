Bradenton Police investigate a bank robbery at the Florida Central Credit Union on 9th Street West in downtown Bradenton Thursday afternoon.
Crime

Gunman fires two gunshots in credit union hold-up. Cops say they arrested him after getaway

January 04, 2018 05:22 PM

Bradenton

Police have a suspect in custody after investigators say he robbed a downtown Bradenton credit union Thursday afternoon, firing two shots before fleeing with cash, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

At about 3:55 p.m., a man walked into a floridacentral Credit Union, 701 Ninth St. W., Bradenton with a small handgun and fired two rounds into the ceiling and made statements about it being a robbery, according to spokesman Lt. Brian Thiers.

“We don’t know who made the call — a bank employee or a person inside. There was a lot of people in the bank when this happened,” Thiers said.

The suspect then jumped over the counter, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene without injuring anyone. He was was said to be driving a dark green or gray Nissan Altima.

Just before 5 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle was found by Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies in the 2600 of 33rd Avenue Drive East in Bradenton, according to Thiers. The suspect was found moments later a couple blocks away and arrested.

The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

