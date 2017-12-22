Albert Ferrell’s mug shot from his Dec. 21 arrest
Crime

A man facing charges he raped one of his foster children is back in jail

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 05:51 PM

Bradenton

A Bradenton man has been arrested again in connection to allegations that he raped one of the girls in his care during his more than 12 years as a foster father.

Albert Ferrell, 65, was arrested again on Thursday after the State Attorney’s Office filed an amended charge of sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18 by someone in custodial authority. He is being held at the Manatee County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Ferrell appeared to have altered his appearance since he was released from jail a week earlier with his new jail booking photo showing him with light brown hair, not black, as shown in his mugshot from his initial arrest on Nov. 30.

He had been released on Dec. 14 after posting bonds totaling $101,500.

albert ferrell first
Albert Ferrell’s mug shot from his Nov. 30 arrest
Provided photo

Ferrell was a licensed foster parent through Camelot Community Care from March 2001 through August 2013, Camelot president Michael DiBrizzi confirmed last week. How many children Ferrell had fostered was not immediately available, DiBrizzi had said at the time, citing that records needed to be retrieved from storage.

Camelot declined to comment further, DiBrizzi said Monday, in an emailed response to a follow-up request for the additional information.

Bradenton police have been continuing their investigation into Ferrell to determine how many foster children he had and whether there are any more potential victims.

Ferrell’s alleged victim, now 19, had been removed from her biological mother’s custody when she was 2 years old and was placed in 16 different foster homes before ending up in Ferrell’s care. He also fathered her now 4-month-old daughter, according to investigators.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

  Comments  

