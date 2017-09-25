Miami
Miami

Crime

They fought. He left. Then he came back and killed his girlfriend’s son, police say

By Charles Rabin

crabin@miamiherald.com

September 25, 2017 10:28 AM

UPDATED September 25, 2017 04:10 PM

A family feud in South Miami-Dade that began as an argument ended in a shooting death early Monday morning.

One person was killed and the shooting suspect was captured later in the day.

Police said that Clarence Williams, 60, and Johnny Eugene Brown, 39 — the son of Williams’ girlfriend — got into a yelling match. Williams then left, returned a short while later and shot Brown after he opened the door.

Then Williams fled. The shooting at 17335 SW 102nd Ave. happened just after 7 a.m.

Before he was captured, Miami-Dade police said they know who the suspected shooter is “and it’s only a matter of time” until he’s captured. They were right.

Police charged Williams with first-degree murder. Late Monday afternoon he hadn’t been booked into jail.

