They fought. He left. Then he came back and killed his girlfriend’s son, police say

A family feud in South Miami-Dade that began as an argument ended in a shooting death early Monday morning.
One person was killed and the shooting suspect was captured later in the day.
Police said that Clarence Williams, 60, and Johnny Eugene Brown, 39 — the son of Williams’ girlfriend — got into a yelling match. Williams then left, returned a short while later and shot Brown after he opened the door.
Then Williams fled. The shooting at 17335 SW 102nd Ave. happened just after 7 a.m.
Before he was captured, Miami-Dade police said they know who the suspected shooter is “and it’s only a matter of time” until he’s captured. They were right.
Police charged Williams with first-degree murder. Late Monday afternoon he hadn’t been booked into jail.
